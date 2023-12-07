The Alone in the Dark remake is being delayed again but it's for a good reason

Usually, when you hear about a video game being delayed, it's simply because the development team needs more time to work on it. However, the developer and publisher of the upcoming remake of Alone In The Dark has just announced another delay in its release. In this case, we think it was for a good reason.

Originally, the remake of the classic survival horror game from developer Pieces Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic was set for launch in October 2023. However, the decision was made to move the game's release to January 16, 2024, so it would not conflict with the launch of another major horror-themed game, Remedy's Alan Lake II, along with Sony's Spider-Man 2 game.

Today, THQ Nordic announced yet another delay in the game's release, but this time it was to avoid a big development crunch for Pieces Interactive that might have happened during the Christmas holiday season.

In its press release, the publisher stated that with the planned January 2024 launch, "the Christmas season would have been filled with stress and anything but a jolly time" for Pieces Interactive. It added:

The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays. Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists.

The new release date for Alone in the Dark is now set for March 20, 2024.

Set in the 1920s in a spooky mansion in New Orleans, the rebooted Alone In the Dark game will feature two playable characters, Detective Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood. Actors David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) lend both their voices and likenesses to Carnby and Hartwood, respectively.