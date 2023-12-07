NVIDIA GeForce Now adds 17 games to its cloud service; still working to add Halo Infinite

Subscribers to NVIDIA GeForce Now can look forward to playing 17 more games this week. The game streaming service is adding a bunch of titles, including the just-launched Ubisoft game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

This week's list of GeForce Now game additions also includes some more PC Game Pass titles, including two published by Microsoft: Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. NVIDIA says there are now over 100 PC Game Pass titles that are now available for those users to access on GeForce Now and its servers.

Here's the full list of new games added to GeForce Now:

World War Z: Aftermath (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 7)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

The Day Before (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 7)

LEGO Fortnite (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 7)

Against the Storm (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 8)

Rocket Racing (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 8)

Fortnite Festival (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 9)

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)

BEAST (Steam)

Dungeons 4 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Farming Simulator 22 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Hollow Knight (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Spirittea (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

NVIDIA also has an update on plans to add one of Microsoft's biggest games, Halo: Infinite, to GeForce Now:

Halo Infinite was planned to join the cloud in September but encountered some technical issues. The GeForce NOW team is working with Microsoft and game developer 343 Industries to bring the game to the service in the coming months.

NVIDIA recently added Activision's most recent Call of Duty games to GeForce Now, in the first appearance of that big game franchise on the streaming service.