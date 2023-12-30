Here are our picks for the most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X|S games of 2024

After a slow 2022 in terms of major new games released for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles, things picked up considerably in 2023 with the launches of first-party titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and others. Third-party Xbox games like Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Baldur's Gate III, Alan Wake II, and others were also made available for owners of those consoles.

However, it looks like 2024 could be an even bigger year, with lots of first-party Xbox Games Studios titles in the works and tons of games from third-party publishers that we cannot wait to play that are due out before the end of the next year. We have our list of the most anticipated Xbox Series X/S games from 2024, which you can read below in the order of their expected release dates.

Keep in mind that game launch dates could change. Also, there may be games in development that we know nothing about that will be released in 2024. We will update this list as release dates and games change.

Tekken 8 - January 26

Developer : Bandai Namco

Publisher : Bandai Namco

What's it about : The publisher says the game "continues the tragic saga of the Mishima bloodline and its world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches."

: The publisher says the game "continues the tragic saga of the Mishima bloodline and its world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches." Why we want to play it: Tekken 8 will once again offer over-the-top fighting with at least 32 characters, along with Unreal Engine 5 graphics. The many trailers for this game make it look like it could be the best fighting game of 2024.

Pre-order Tekken 8 at Amazon.com

Suicide Squad; Kill the Justice League - February 2

Developer : Rocksteady

Publisher : Warner Bros. Games

What's it about : Brainiac has invaded Metropolis and has put the members of the Justice League under his evil mind control. It's up to the "bad guys" of the Suicide Squad to save the planet.

: Brainiac has invaded Metropolis and has put the members of the Justice League under his evil mind control. It's up to the "bad guys" of the Suicide Squad to save the planet. Why we want to play it: Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham titles are some of the best superhero games ever made. This new DC Comics-based title looks like it will be a huge open-world game with lots more gameplay options.

Pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League at Amazon.com

Alone in the Dark - March 20

Developer : Pieces Interactive

Publisher : THQ Nordic

What's it about : Derceto Manor, located in the deep swamps of Louisiana, has some dark secrets that only Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood can find if they live to tell the tale.

: Derceto Manor, located in the deep swamps of Louisiana, has some dark secrets that only Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood can find if they live to tell the tale. Why we want to play it: This re-imagining of the 1990s survival horror game looks like it will stick with its roots, and having actors Jodie Comer and David Harbour lend their voices and likenesses to this game is a big plus.

Pre-Order Alone in the Dark at Amazon

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Q1 2024

Developer : GSC GameWorld

Publisher : GSC GameWorld

What's it about : The post-apocalypse world surrounding the destroyed Chornobyl nuclear plant continues to change and evolve, and not in a better way for the people inside of it.

: The post-apocalypse world surrounding the destroyed Chornobyl nuclear plant continues to change and evolve, and not in a better way for the people inside of it. Why we want to play it: This long-awaited sequel to the first-person survival horror game has some impressive-looking visuals based on the trailers, and we can't wait to see if the gameplay matches it.

Pre-order S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at Amazon

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - September 9

Developer : Saber Interactive

Publisher : Focus Entertainment

What's it about : Lieutenant Titus, the Imperium needs you. It's time to go out and destroy the Tyranid hordes, no matter how many there may be to kill.

: Lieutenant Titus, the Imperium needs you. It's time to go out and destroy the Tyranid hordes, no matter how many there may be to kill. Why we want to play it: This long-awaited sequel to this third-person shooter is being made by some of the same team that made the World War Z game at Saber. So you can expect to see tons of aliens on screen that are trying to kill you, so you need to kill them first.

Star Wars Outlaws - TBD 2024

Developer : Massive Entertainment

Publisher : Ubisoft

What's it about : Space smuggler Kay Vess is just trying to make a living in the galaxy that's under Imperial control. She's smart and tough, but she might have bitten off more than she can chew with her latest missions.

: Space smuggler Kay Vess is just trying to make a living in the galaxy that's under Imperial control. She's smart and tough, but she might have bitten off more than she can chew with her latest missions. Why we want to play it: A Star Wars open-world game with both planet and space missions, made by the same team as Ubisoft's The Division game? That sounds like a winner.

Avowed - TBD 2024

Developer : Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher : Microsoft

What's it about : Microsoft says, "Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague with a secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?"

: Microsoft says, "Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague with a secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?" Why we want to play it: Obsidian has made some of the best RPGs ever made (Fallout New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, The Outer World), and this fantasy-themed game looks to be no exception.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II - TBD 2024

Developer : Ninja Theory

Publisher : Microsoft

What's it about : The Icelandic warrior Senua returns to fight mythical monsters while also fighting with herself

: The Icelandic warrior Senua returns to fight mythical monsters while also fighting with herself Why we want to play it: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was an impressive game from this developer, and the trailers for this long-awaited sequel make it look like it will be a truly intense cinematic narrative experience.

That's the list of our most anticipated Xbox Series X/S games of 2024. Again, we will be updating this list every so often as more games are announced and other games get release dates.

