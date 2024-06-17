Alone in the Dark will be Pieces Interactive's last game as it has been closed by Embracer

Embracer Group has shut down Pieces Interactive, the developer behind the recent Alone in the Dark remake. Pieces Interactive had been operating since 2007, releasing over 10 titles on PC, console, and mobile over the years. However, the studio's last game, the reimagining of Alone in the Dark, underperformed commercially.

According to a statement on Pieces Interactive's page, its acquisition by Embracer Group in 2017 was part of the reason for working on the Alone in the Dark remake. Before that, the studio had supported expansions to Titan Quest through a partnership with THQ Nordic, which is owned by Embracer.

Pieces Interactive released over ten titles on PC, Console and Mobile since 2007, both our own concepts such as Puzzlegeddon, Fret Nice, Leviathan Warships, Robo Surf and Kill to Collect, as well as work for hire titles such as Magicka 2 and several DLCs for Magicka. Our client list includes Paradox Interactive, Koei Tecmo, Arrowhead Game Studios, Koch Media and RaceRoom Entertainment. Our last release was the reimagening of Alone in the Dark.

In a financial report for the fiscal year ending March 31, Embracer said Alone in the Dark "performed below management expectations." Embracer Group then made layoffs at the studio. Unfortunately for Pieces Interactive, Alone in the Dark's "softer than expected performance" proved to be the end of the road.

Embracer Group has shut down the studio, with Pieces Interactive now listed as active from 2007 to 2024. The closure adds Pieces Interactive to a growing list of studios closed or downsized by Embracer in recent times.

Embracer has laid off thousands of employees and shut down studios like Volition, Free Radical Design, and now Pieces Interactive. The company also sold off notable studios like Saber Interactive and Gearbox Software.

Additionally, Embracer Group is restructuring itself into three separate publicly traded companies in April.