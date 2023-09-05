Alone In The Dark got booted out of 2023 and into 2024 so it won't compete with Alan Wake 2

THQ Nordic has decided to delay the release of its big-budget reboot of the Alone In the Dark survival horror game franchise from its original October 25, 2023 date. However, the publisher made this move not just to give the developers at Pieces Interactive more time to polish the game, but also to keep it away from a very crowded game release schedule.

In a press release, THQ Nordic stated:

Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan's epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man. We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible. To honor this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16th, 2024. This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October.

Ironically, developer Remedy recently announced a small release date delay of its own for Alan Wake 2, from October 17 to October 27, so it would not compete with Sony's big PS5 exclusive game Spider-Man 2, which is coming on October 20.

Set in the 1920s in a spooky mansion in New Orleans, the rebooted Alone In the Dark game will feature two playable characters, Detective Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood. Actors David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) lend both their voices and likenesses to Carnby and Hartwood, respectively.

If you are curious about the game, you can download and play a stand-alone prologue right now on the PC via Steam and also on the PlayStation Store for the PS5 console and on the Xbox Store for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.