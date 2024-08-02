When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024: Titan Quest II gameplay, Darksiders teaser and more

thq nordic digital showcase

As promised, today's THQ Nordic's Digital Showcase for 2024 revealed some new games, teased us with others, and showed new gameplay trailers for already announced titles. Here's a roundup of what was announced.

Titan Quest II

The sequel to the cult hit Roman-Greek mythology-based action RPG is looking good in this new trailer with gameplay. There's no word on a release date, but it's due for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

New Darksiders game (?)

No name was revealed, but this teaser trailer looks like we will be getting a new game in the Darksiders franchise sometime in the future.

Untitled Tarsier Studios Game

Tarsier Studios, the developers of Little Nightmares I & II, is working on an all-new game. The teaser trailer, which shows a big talking pig, shows that this game will be revealed in a few weeks at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Wreckfest 2

Developer Bugbear Interactive is working on a sequel to their arcade racing game with a revamped physics and destruction engine for its cars and more. There's no release date yet, but it's coming to the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 platforms.

Gothic 1 Remake

We got new gameplay footage from this long-awaited remake of the classic fantasy RPG. It's coming for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, but there's no release date yet.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

This is a newly announced 2D platformer game with an impressive-looking hand-drawn art style. There's no release date yet, but it's coming on the Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

The remastered version of this classic Disney-based game looks great based on this gameplay trailer. It's coming on September 24 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch platforms.

Space for Sale

This indie game, about a space explorer traveling the galaxy, is actually available in Early Access on the PC via Steam right now.

Way of the Hunter Lintukoto Reserve DLC

The final game, or actually a DLC release for the popular hunting sim game, is also out right now for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

One more thing. THQ Nordic says the publisher still has 13 unannounced games, so the 2025 edition should be interesting as well.

