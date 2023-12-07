The free Epic Games Store games this week are GigaBash and Predecessor

This week, the Epic Games Store has two very different games to give away to its users. The monster-mech brawler GigaBash and the first-person MOBA game Predecessor are both free to download and keep from the store from now until 11 am Eastern time on December 14.

GigaBash, from developer-publisher PassionRepublic Games, is inspired by Japanese kaiju movies and mech anime series and films. This brawler game lets you take control of huge monsters and mecha and fight with a lot of different abilities and styles.

Here's what you can expect:

UNLEASH THE BEAST - Choose from a colourful roster of 10 unique characters in Battle Mode, each with their own moveset and playstyle. Can you master them all?

EASY TO LEARN, TRICKY TO MASTER - Time your attacks, block your opponents, use grabs and specials and build that meter to reveal your final form!

STOMPING GROUND - Dive into a classic free-for-all battle with up to 4 players, or pair up in a 2v2. Wage war around the world - from cityscapes to exotic locales, nowhere is safe from the wrath of the Titans!

HOMEFRONT - Hop on the couch to challenge up to three friends with local multiplayer. Nobody home? No problem, just head online!

CLASH OF THE TITANS - Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with their own oversized protagonist.

HALL OF THE ALPHAS - Go head to head in Duel mode, challenging players from around the world to see who is the true King of the Titans.

MULTIPLAYER MAYHEM - Experience the ultimate party mode with a variety of minigames designed for maximum fun. Only available in local play.

While not part of the free game, there are DLC packs you can buy that add new monsters from the Godzilla universe and mecha from the Ultraman universe.

Predecessor comes from developer-publisher Omeda Studios. The sci-fi game multiplayer-themed game combines first person shooter gameplay with MOBA features and is currently in Early Access. Here's a description:

Play with Friends You and four allies join arms in battle as you fight for glory on the battlefield against enemy heroes on a traditional 3 lane map featuring an interactive jungle, epic monsters, and more! Unique Heroes With over 30 heroes to choose from and new heroes frequently joining the roster there’s a hero for everyone. Each hero has their own unique abilities and design, meaning there’s a hero to match everyone’s style of play. Heroes complete objectives to collect gold like killing minions, towers, or enemy heroes. As a hero collects more gold, they can buy items from the shop that influence their heroes in unique ways - allowing them to teleport to new locations, go invisible, freeze time, and more!

Again, you can get these games for free to keep from the Epic Games Store until December 14.