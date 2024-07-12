The Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with a voice control feature Samsung didn't talk about

After two years, Samsung took wraps off its Galaxy Buds3 series at the recently concluded Unpacked event. The earphones offer substantial upgrades and new features over their predecessors and were unboxed even before their official launch. The Galaxy Buds2 series. For instance, the Galaxy Buds3 series comes with a new stem-like design, and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with a "Blade Light" that runs through the stem.

The Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro also offer better call clarity, IP57 water and dust resistance, super wideband (SWB) call functionality, and much more. While all the new features were mentioned during the launch event of the earphones, Samsung did miss out on mentioning one important feature that a Galaxy Buds3 Pro user has discovered and shared on Reddit.

According to Reddit user Stephancevallos905, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with a Voice Control feature that is unlike any other Galaxy product. Instead of saying "Hi Bixby" to wake up the device and have it respond to your commands, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro responds to simple voice commands such as "Volume Up" or "Volume Down."

The new Voice Control feature in the Galaxy Buds3 Pro also lets you control the audio settings and the hearing experience without needing to say wake words. Journalist Mishaal Rahman also shed some light on this new Galaxy Buds3 Pro Voice Control feature that Samsung failed to mention during the launch event.

According to Mishaal, you need to first enable the feature manually since it isn't enabled by default. Once the feature is enabled, the user is presented with a list of voice commands, and the user needs to speak these commands to be picked up by the earbuds. Rahman added that there is no training involved, meaning anyone can come up to you and say "Volume Up," and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro would increase the volume even if you were wearing them.

This is a great feature that enhances the overall user experience and allows the user to interact with their earphones more naturally. It is unclear at the moment if the standard Galaxy Buds3 supports it or not.