Here's an unboxing video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds3 series

image via OnlyTechAE

Samsung is all set for the grand Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Here, the company will be debuting the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series.

This year, the company is expected to revamp the design of the earphones, bring a stem-like design, and ditch the in-ear design on the Galaxy Buds3 series. The fresh design, similar to Apple AirPods, has leaked multiple times, in fact, a couple of times by Samsung's own Members app.

A previous leak highlighted that the new stem-like design on the Galaxy Buds3 series would support pinch and squeeze gestures. Last month, the alleged retail box of the Galaxy Buds3 appeared online, highlighting all the details about the upcoming earphones.

Now, an unboxing video and a couple of images of the alleged Galaxy Buds3 series have popped up online courtesy of tipster OnlyTechAE. The video and pictures posted on X show off the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 in white and black color schemes. There is no clarity on whether the earbuds were purchased from a retailer or not.

And here’s the unboxing the gray color which one you like?@TheGalox_ @AnxiousHolly pic.twitter.com/Tt81e5LMW1 — OnlyTechAE 𝕏 (@OnlyTechAE) July 8, 2024

The images and video reveal a newly designed charging case with a transparent lid, which is quite fancy for Samsung! The charging case has the stemmed Galaxy Buds3 inside that appears to feature the Blade Lights. The stems also have an angular design, compared to the traditional earbuds, and have a more round shape.

Earlier, a leak claimed that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could cost you €313.49 (roughly $335) in Europe. However, a Redditor named Plastic_Development1, who managed to purchase the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, posted images and a brief impression of the earbuds online.

Moreover, the user confirmed paying $250 for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro variant, suggesting that the standard model would cost much less. It is also reported that pre-ordering either the Galaxy Z Flip6 or the Galaxy Z Fold6 could get you the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for free.