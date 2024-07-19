Samsung temporarily halts Galaxy Buds3 Pro sales due to quality control issues

At the second Unpacked event of the year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, along with multiple Galaxy products, including the Galaxy Buds3 series. However, a fresh report suggests that Samsung has temporarily halted sales of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, apparently due to quality control issues.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro went on sale in South Korea earlier this week. But soon reports started emerging of quality control issues, with some reporting about earbud joints not sitting flush, blue dye marks on earbuds, loose case hinges, scuffs or scratches on the case lid, the Galaxy Bud3 Pro not sitting properly inside the case, etc.

Furthermore, a Reddit user (via Android Police) has reported receiving an email from Samsung to stop the sales of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. The issues are emerging because of poor quality control checks performed by Samsung. Not only on Reddit, but the Korean Samsung community forum is filled with such Galaxy Buds3 Pro quality control complaints.

One user has claimed that Samsung will fix the quality control issues soon and put the earbuds back on sale on July 24. Well, that's not the case (or the date), because the official Samsung website now reports that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro sales have been delayed from July 24 to August 28.

Moreover, according to a report, in the US and other markets, Best Buy's website isn't allowing users to pre-order the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and simply states "coming soon." Amazon is also affected by this issue and has pulled the Galaxy Buds3 Pro listing altogether, with its page leading to "Sorry, we couldn't find that page."

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and, according to Yonhap News Agency, has issued a statement (translated);

We deeply apologize for any quality issues you may have encountered with some of the products you purchased during the pre-sale period. If you experience any inconvenience with the product you purchased, you can visit a nearby service center to receive appropriate measures such as exchange or refund.” We will do our best to thoroughly inspect all processes before the official domestic launch on the 24th to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Notably, the regular model, the Galaxy Buds3, is still available for pre-order from Samsung and Amazon with a launch date of July 24. So, the issue seems to be contained in the Galaxy Buds3 Pro at the moment.