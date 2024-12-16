Apple's foldable iPhone could feature a bigger display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple is aiming to inject some freshness into its iPhone lineup after years of subtle upgrades. While the company focused its marketing on Apple Intelligence for this year's iPhone 16 series, the tech giant could introduce a new form factor next year, reportedly the foldable iPhone. The company is said to be working on two distinct foldables. While the first one is rumored to have a nearly 19-inch screen, the second foldable is the much-anticipated folding iPhone.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a folding iPhone for quite some time, with a patent surfacing back in May this year. It was also reported that Samsung could supply displays for the foldable device. Apple was also rumored not to launch a foldable iPhone until it irons out the display crease issue. However, the company is allegedly moving ahead with its plan of launching a folding iPhone with a clamshell design in 2026.

The upcoming folding iPhone is expected in 2026. When unfolded, the device will feature a larger display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This means that the folding iPhone could come with at least a 7-inch display since the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display. The report adds that Apple has been working on these foldable devices for years, but its focus has shifted toward developing folding iPhones. The company has reportedly tackled significant hurdles, such as perfecting the hinge mechanism, which is an important part of any foldable.

Apple has explored the outward-folding design but now seems to have settled on an inward-folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. The folding iPhone is Apple's answer to reignite growth and breathe fresh air into the waning smartphone market.

Additionally, the report also adds that the rumored iPhone 17 Slim/Air could be cheaper than the Pro models. Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro model starts at $999, and if the report is to be believed, the iPhone 17 Slim/Air could cost around $900. This could be apt as the iPhone 17 Slim/Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus.

Source: The Wall Street Journal