Apple to use Samsung OLED display for its iPhone SE 4

The rumor mill is hot regarding the next year's iPhone SE 4. Based on the rumors, the phone is turning out to be an almost perfect mid-range flagship smartphone, that could give tough competition to the likes of the Galaxy S24 FE. The iPhone SE 4 is also set to get Apple Intelligence features out of the box since it is tipped to be powered by the A18 processor.

Back in September, it was tipped that Apple could complete the adoption of OLED displays across all its products with the usage of OLED display on the iPhone SE 4. It was also purported that LG and BOE will be supplying the OLED display panels for next year's iPhone SE 4. Now, a fresh report by South Korean publication Hankooki indicates that Apple has added Samsung to its OLED display supply chain for the iPhone SE 4.

It should also be noted that if true, then the iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to feature an OLED display since previous SE phones came with LCD technology. The inclusion of Samsung in the OLED display supply chain suggests Apple's strategy of smooth supply and price negotiations. Notably, Apple also reduced its reliance on Samsung Display, the display wing of Samsung Electronics, for this year's iPhone 16 series.

The report adds that this year LG has supplied more OLED displays for the standard iPhone 16 model than other suppliers. For the iPhone SE 4, there is no clarity on the amount of display panels that will be supplied by the manufacturers. Recently, images and videos of the dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 popped up on the internet, showing not only the standard iPhone SE 4 but also a "Plus" size model as well, despite no rumors about the same.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature big upgrades compared to its predecessor. The phone is tipped to have a design similar to the iPhone 14, but with a single camera, rumored to be a 48MP primary shooter. The phone is expected to ditch the Touch ID for Face ID and could cost less than $500.