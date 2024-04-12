Fresh leak might have revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE 4

Rumors have been swirling around about the alleged iPhone SE 4, and it is rumored to arrive sometime this year. The latest leak from a leakster claims to have the complete specifications of the purported iPhone SE 4, despite rumors of it coming out in 2025.

As per the claims by leakster Nguyen Phi Hung, the alleged iPhone SE 4 would weigh around 166 grams and measure 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm in size, close to the size of the iPhone 15 and iPhone SE 3. The post further claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have a "right-angled frame" and will resemble the iPhone 13 with a Face ID notch in the front.

The leak mentions that the back of the purported iPhone SE 4 would look like the iPhone XR, which was launched in 2018. This also means that the iPhone SE 4 could pack just a single camera. But the single camera could pack a punch with some AI-based photography features.

iPhone SE 4 rumored specifications:

- Size and weight: 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm, 166g

- Appearance: 7000 series aluminium alloy, right-angled frame, front and rear glass (no Ceramic Shield). Front looks like iPhone 13, with Face ID support; back looks like Xr, with one camera. — Nguyen Phi Hung (@negativeonehero) April 7, 2024

According to the leak, the phone will not support Night Mode, but it will support AI photography, and features such as Deep Fusion neural image processing, Smart HDR, 1080p Cinematic mode, and Portrait mode. While other features could make their way into the iPhone SE 4, it remains to be seen how Cinematic mode would work on a single-camera phone, because previously cinematic mode required at least a dual-camera setup for it to work.

Moreover, the iPhone is also rumored to sport a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display and will be made of 7000 aluminum alloy with glass front and back. It will not ship with the Ceramic Shield protection for the display. As for the camera, the phone is rumored to come with a Sony IMX503, 1/2.55", f/1.8 image sensor. Under the hood, the phone is alleged to be powered by the Apple A16 Bionic SoC.

Coming to the battery, the purported iPhone SE 4 might come with a 3279 mAh battery with 20W wired and 12W wireless charging. Other features include 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C 2.0 port. At the end of the day, these are leaked specifications and should be taken with a large grain of salt.