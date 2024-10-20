Alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy units shows up with a 'Plus' size option

The rumor mill has turned its focus on the next offering from Apple, the iPhone SE 4. This mid-range offering is expected to launch sometime next year, and rumors sugges that the phone will move away from the dated iPhone SE 3 design.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature an updated iPhone 14 chassis. Recently, the alleged iPhone SE 4 cases were leaked, revealing the camera setup reminiscent of the iPhone 7 Plus. The device will feature a single camera, reportedly a 48MP lens, similar to the one on the iPhone 15.

Now, Japanese Apple blog, Macotakara, has shared some images and a video of the alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy units, which interestingly also show a 'Plus' size option. Based on the images, the iPhone SE 4 looks similar to what has been leaked about the device.

Macotakara has a good track record of sharing dummy units of iPhone models before they are released and with the latest leak, we get an idea of what to expect from the next year's iPhone SE 4. The dummy unit has a single camera unit on the back, a smaller mute switch, an action button, and a smaller display notch with Face ID.

The report suggests that the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit measures 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm, similar to the iPhone 14. Besides, soft TPU cases for the iPhone 14 fit the dummy units just fine, minus the large camera cutout on the back. The report also mentions that there is a large-size option, the same size as the iPhone 14 Plus. However, since there have been zero reports about the large-size iPhone SE 4, it is highly unlikely to come to fruition.

Macotakara also noted that the "final precision design and size expansion" hasn't been decided yet, and there is a "possibility" of only a single iPhone SE 4 model. The report also mentions that "it is highly likely that it will be equipped with a USB-C port." However, based on the move that Apple has made by equipping all of its products with USB-C, we may see the iPhone SE 4 with a USB-C port. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to cost less than $500.