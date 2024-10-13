Alleged iPhone SE 4 case leak reveals iPhone 7 Plus-like camera design

Apple is expected to refresh the iPhone SE lineup with a new iPhone SE 4 model sometime next year. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a new design moving away from the dated iPhone SE 3 design. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a modified version of the iPhone 14's chassis, though earlier rumors suggested it would be based on the iPhone 16.

A fresh leak has popped up on the internet, giving us a good hint at how the camera setup will look like on the purported iPhone SE 4. According to a leaked image of a case shared by tipster Sonny Dickson, supposedly of the iPhone SE 4, the camera setup looks reminiscent of the iPhone 7 Plus.

This suggests that while the iPhone SE 4 may be based on the iPhone 14 design, it won't come with the same camera setup as the iPhone 14. Meaning, there won't be an ultrawide camera, but a 48MP primary sensor, the same as the one on the iPhone 15.

The cutout on the leaked case image still suggests that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup, but the cameras could be placed horizontally. Previous reports have hinted that the iPhone SE 4 will ditch the Touch ID for Face ID and will come with Apple's infamous "bathtub notch."

It is also rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a frame made up of 7000 aluminum alloy with glass front and back. To keep the prices of the iPhone SE 4 down, Apple may use legacy parts similar to the ones used for iPhone 13 and 14. The iPhone SE 4 is also tipped to be more powerful than the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus for the fact that it would support Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 may not feature the Action button, but instead, comes with everyone's favorite mute switch, which is also evident from the leaked case image. It is expected to cost less than $500, and based on the rumors, it is turning out to be one of the best mid-range phones.