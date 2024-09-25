Winamp Classic is now open-source

Winamp, everyone's favorite media player for Windows from the late 90s, is now open-source. The app's official X account announced that the legacy version of Winamp by Nullsoft is now available on GitHub, giving "developers and retro lovers" a chance to dig into the insides of the iconic player we all love dearly.

Winamp announced plans to go open-source earlier this Spring, and now, the app is available on GitHub for everyone to poke around.

The #Winamp Legacy player source code is now open!



Developers & retro lovers, it’s your chance to shape the iconic player’s future.



Explore, modify, and build on the classic you know and love.



Get the details & access the code here: https://t.co/TX3sOaSbS5 pic.twitter.com/ZvDeKiJ1uO — Winamp (@winamp) September 24, 2024

If you are interested in exploring the guts of the app that is famous for whipping the rear part of a certain animal (and also being flexible, customizable, and compatible with numerous media formats), head to GitHub using this link, where you will also find all the necessary instructions on building the player using Visual Studio.

Winamp admits that the development of the media player has "slowed down," but making the player open-source should let enthusiasts bring Winamp up to date and "meet the current user needs."

The current version of Winamp with its mobile app is pretty far from what we used to love. However, Winamp keeps the legacy version of the player available for everyone. And now, with the app's source code open to everyone, the community can keep the classic Winamp version alive for years to come.

If you are not a developer and just want to revive the old memories of Winamp, download the latest installer from the official Winamp website. Decades after its initial launch, Winamp still works and still whips the llama's ass.