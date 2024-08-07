The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset allegedly spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm is expected to launch the company's next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, sometime in October. Ahead of its official debut, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. There are rumors that Xiaomi is going to be the first brand to launch the Xiaomi 15 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

The Geekbench score of the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (via Digital Chat Station on Weibo) shows the processor scoring a single-core score of 2884 points while scoring a multi-core score of 8840. There is no information about the GPU performance.

The CPU performance jump is almost 30% in the multi-core test when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 single-core score also appears to be higher by 35% when compared with last year's flagship processor.

image by Digital Chat Station on Weibo

GPU performance might see some improvements with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC as well. Since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 already beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6-core GPU in performance, it is speculated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will continue this streak this year as well.

Moreover, there is also a chance that the performance scores may also see some gains with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 because these could be early benchmark tests on pre-production samples. Pre-production samples always have great room for improvement.

Besides, next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy processor, which would be a slightly overclocked version of the standard processor. There is also word that Samsung's Exynos 2500 could overtake the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in terms of performance.

Samsung could also introduce DLSS-like (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, which, along with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's "GPU interpolation technology," would offer games like Genshin Impact to run at 120fps in 1080p resolution.