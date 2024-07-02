Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could support DLSS-like upscaling for games on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

We still have plenty of time before Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 series next year. However, rumors have been emerging over the internet about the next flagship series from the Korean giant. It is rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra.

There is also a rumor circulating that, due to the high cost of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, Samsung may plan to launch the Galaxy S25 series in some regions with the MediaTek processor. While we wait for some concrete evidence on that, there is another rumor courtesy of Digital Chat Station.

According to the tipster on Weibo, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor that is highly likely to power the Galaxy S25 series could bring AI gaming features to the flagship. Digital Chat Station claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could support DLSS-like (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

With DLSS-like AI upscaling technology, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor will help improve gaming performance in more than one way. The tipster claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor with "GPU Interpolation technology" could allow the Genshin Impact game to run at 1080p 120FPS. Currently, the Galaxy S24 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, runs the Genshin Impact game at 60FPS.

Moreover, the tipster added that if the game quality isn't up to par, then AI will make the graphics clearer and sharper by adding details that it believes should be there. The AI would also make the graphics look smoother, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

The details are purportedly about the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Samsung's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 "For Galaxy" might have an even faster CPU and graphics, allowing the games to run better. There is also a possibility that AAA PC-level games may be supported by Android flagships, thanks to the power of AI.