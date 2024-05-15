Samsung Exynos 2500 poised to surpass the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 performance, per analysts

Earlier, it was reported that the next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be powered by Exynos 2500, and Samsung would shift to a "Dream Chip" with its 2026 Galaxy S-series. Now, a fresh report has emerged claiming that the Galaxy S25 series with Exynos 2500 could surpass the performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 variants.

Samsung used its in-house Exynos 2200 processor in the Galaxy S22 series. However, the problems of overheating and sluggish performance led Samsung to power all of its future Samsung Galaxy S series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

This year as well, the Exynos 2400 was used in the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models in regions such as South Korea, India, and the Middle East. However, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

However, the entire Galaxy S24 lineup comes baked with Galaxy AI features, which not only the Qualcomm processors but also the Exynos variants have handled well. This has infused a sense of confidence in the quality of the Exynos processors. Notably, the Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 still leads in performance, but the cost-effective Exynos is also competitively close.

Samsung has been the first company to mass produce a 3nm Gate All Around (GAA) process globally, and also the first to implement this technology in semiconductor chips. Earlier this month, it was reported that Samsung is joining hands with the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) company Synopsys, for mass-producing 3nm chipsets.

Now, according to the latest report by BusinessKorea, Samsung is planning to mass-produce Exynos 2500 using the 3nm GAA technology for next year's Galaxy S25 series. Industry analysts believe that the Exynos 2500 produced on a 3nm process employs the GAA technology, which helps limit energy leakage and increase drive current, helping it surpass the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, especially in power efficiency.

Since Samsung has the GAA technology and will be producing the Exynos processor, while the Snapdragon chipsets are produced by Taiwan's TSMC, the Exynos process will have an edge over its competitor, thanks to the advantageous GAA technology. There are reports that TSMC will use the second-generation 3nm process with FinFET transistors for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

However, we shouldn't reach any conclusions as of yet, because the actual result will be based on how both Exynos and Snapdragon processors are optimized to be used on a Galaxy device.