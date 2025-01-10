Galaxy S25 Slim with Snapdragon 8 Elite doesn't score impressive numbers on Geekbench

The latest Geekbench listing of the Galaxy S25 Slim might have put to rest all rumors about Samsung using Exynos processors in its upcoming S25 series. The much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim US variant was spotted on Geekbench listing with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This also suggests that although the phone will be launched in limited quantity, it is highly likely to be sold in the US.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is spotted with model number SM-S937U, a model number associated with the model, which was also spotted in the GSMA IMEI database back in November last year. The "U" in the model number indicates the US variant of the phone. The Geekbench listing shows the 12GB model of the Galaxy S25 Slim achieving a single-core score of 3,005 and a multi-core score of 6,945.

The scores aren't particularly impressive and indicate that the SoC maybe a bit underclocked, possibly because it could be a pre-production unit. The scores are expected to get better in the final production variant, with proper software optimization.

image from Geekbench

It has been tipped that the Galaxy S25 Slim will feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP5 camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide ISOCELL JN5, and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto ISOCELL JN5 sensor. To maintain the slim profile of the device, Samsung has reportedly incorporated the ALoP technology. As far as the thickness or better words, the slimness of the device is concerned, it is rumored that the Galaxy S25 Slim could be around 6.6mm thin, slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Slim/Air, which is tipped to be around 6.25mm thin.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on One UI 7 based on Android 15, which is also what the Geekbench listing lists the device with. It could be juiced by a battery between 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh with Qi2 wireless charging support.