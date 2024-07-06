The upcoming flagship from OnePlus may feature the biggest battery of all its phones

OnePlus phones are known to offer decent-sized batteries. The OnePlus 12, which debuted earlier this year, was equipped with a 5,400mAh battery. While this was significant on a flagship phone, OnePlus took this a notch further by introducing a 6,100mAh battery in its OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, launched in China.

It seems like OnePlus doesn't want to stop at 6,100mAh. According to the latest leak coming from China via tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, an upcoming flagship from OnePlus could rock a 6,500mAh battery. Although the post doesn't mention any specific OnePlus device name, the best bet could be the upcoming OnePlus 13 or OnePlus Ace 4, which could launch sometime next year.

image via Digital Chat Station

If this leak comes true, then it would be the biggest battery cell of all OnePlus phones. The recently launched OnePlus Ace 3 Pro features a 6,100mAh battery, the highest battery capacity of any OnePlus so far. It comes with a "Glacier battery," which is said to offer high charging speeds, longer life, and a more stable voltage supply by using silicon-carbon anode technology.

This advanced battery technology allows the cell to retain charge for nearly two days and also supports high-speed fast charging. One of the best things about this Glacier battery is that even though it offers high capacity, the size of the battery is smaller than the batteries found inside modern phones.

Even though the tipster hasn't mentioned which type of battery technology will be used in the upcoming flagship to accommodate a 6,500mAh battery, the best bet lies with a more advanced version of OnePlus's Glacier battery technology.

The tipster further noted in the post that the upcoming models could allegedly include a micro-curved 1.5K or 2K display. A previous leak claimed that the display on the OnePlus 13 could allegedly be of the same size as the OnePlus 12. The leak also showed off the purported design of the camera module of the alleged OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

At the moment, we would suggest you take any piece of information with a pinch of salt since nothing has been officially confirmed.