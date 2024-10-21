OnePlus 13 gets spotted at a recent event in China ahead of its October 31 launch event

OnePlus 13 is all set to be announced on October 31 in China. Details about the leak have surfaced multiple times suggesting that it could pack the biggest battery of all flagship phones, and have an advanced display with local high refresh rate feature.

Now, OnePlus has officially opened the pre-orders for the OnePlus 13 in China and has also shared official images of the phone. However, you won't have to wait till the official reveal to have a look at the device because the phone has been spotted in the hands of people at an event in China.

Multiple users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo have shared images from a "Peacekeeper Elite 2024" event, with participants using the unreleased OnePlus 13 phone for gaming. The shared images show the unreleased OnePlus 13 phone in its three official color options: a black color variant, a dual-tone blue back panel with a white camera island, and a white color variant.

One thing that has continued this year as well, is the Hasselblad partnership, which is evident from the logo next to the camera island as well as on the official teaser shared by OnePlus. A small design change can be seen on the back of the phone, where a straight silver line cuts through the camera island, which isn't present on the OnePlus 12.

Another thing that the leaked images from the "Peacekeeper Elite 2024" event highly suggest is that the upcoming OnePlus 13 could pack some great specs to fuel those gaming needs. Based on previous leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to pack the same display size as the OnePlus 12. It is also tipped to be powered by the soon-to-launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or 8 Elite chipset. Leaks have also suggested that the phone will launch with ColorOS 15 in China.