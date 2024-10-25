Leaked unboxing video gives us a peek at the OnePlus 13's design and software

OnePlus will debut the OnePlus 13 in China on October 31. The phone is expected to feature a similar design to the OnePlus 12 but could have a local refresh rate feature that has gotten everyone talking. OnePlus has already started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 13 in China and has also shared official images of the phone.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, giving us a peek into its China pricing and an unboxing video as well.

The OnePlus 13 was spotted online with a price of 4699 Yuan (roughly $660) by X user Tech Home. Notably, the listed price is 400 Yuan (~$56) higher than the OnePlus 12's launch price in China. Based on this listing, interested buyers may have to shell out more money to purchase the OnePlus 13. However, Tech Home adds that OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 13 for under 4500 Yuan (~$631).

OnePlus 13 pricing leaked.

Price 💰 4699¥

400¥ more expensive than OnePlus 12

OnePlus should launch it under 4500¥ #OnePlus #OnePlus13 pic.twitter.com/IYpSOOjdA6 — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) October 23, 2024

Additionally, an unboxing video of the OnePlus 13 has also emerged online, giving us a real-life look at the phone's design and software. Notably, previous rumors have suggested that the OnePlus 13 will have a display size almost similar to the OnePlus 12 and will run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15 in China.

The OnePlus 13 comes inside a familiar red box. The bottom of it reveals that the model shown in the video has 24GB of RAM and 1TB storage, clearly suggesting that it could be the highest specs that OnePlus is going to offer for its next flagship.

Upon unboxing, a white color OnePlus 13 can be seen with a circular camera module rocking the Hasselblad logo and a flat front screen. The video also shows ColorOS 15 in action with a new lock screen design, wallpapers, icons, and iPhone-like dynamic island software trickery. It also has a Siri-like AI chatbot.

The video then takes us to the "About Phone" menu inside the Settings app, where details confirm the phone's model number PJZ110, 6.82-inch panel, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 6,000mAh battery, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 32MP front camera.

On Weibo, OnePlus has officially highlighted the new double-layer 2K supercritical graphite 9925mm² VC Pro cooling system, 120FPS in large open-world games, Super HDR 4.0, and a 12 percent improved signal coverage features of the upcoming OnePlus 13.