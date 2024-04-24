Fresh tip reveals the screen size of the OnePlus 13 to be the same as the OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is a decent flagship phone, and it received mostly positive reviews from reviewers across the globe. While it has been just a few months since the arrival of the OnePlus 12, news about the next flagship, the OnePlus 13, has already started pouring in.

In a fresh tip from China, Chinese leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared some crucial information about the purported OnePlus 13. According to the leak, the OnePlus 13 is speculated to come with the same screen size as the OnePlus 12. The leak notes that the alleged OnePlus 13 will pack a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO 'micro-curved' screen. For comparison's sake, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.82-inch display.

The leak also suggests that the purported OnePlus 13 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which i﻿s yet to be announced. It is speculated that the OnePlus 13 could be the second phone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, as the first rights to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone are still with Xiaomi. It is expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in China before it is launched globally.

The Digital Chat Station also suggested that the OnePlus 13 could pack a periscope camera (allegedly a 3x camera). The leak further says that the phone will come with a new design. Notably, OnePlus has been using the same design for the past few years, which may have worked in their favor, but the company might be thinking otherwise.

Given that it is early days, we recommend that you take any information with a grain of salt. Needless to say, the OnePlus 13 will have top-tier specifications, and Hasselblad will be tweaking those cameras.

OnePlus is one of the few manufacturers that still includes a charging brick as standard in-box stuff. It'd be fascinating to see whether the tradition continues this year.