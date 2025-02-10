The world's thinnest foldable OPPO Find N5 to launch globally on February 20

OPPO recently shared images highlighting how minimal the display crease is on their Find N5 foldable compared to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. We have also seen multiple leaks revealing details about the upcoming foldable. The OPPO Find N5 was compared with Apple's thinnest product ever, the iPad Pro (M4). It was also put side by side against an iPhone 16 Pro, a stack of credit cards, and even two 1 Yuan coins.

Earlier, the company announced that the phone would be launched soon in China, but now, OPPO has officially confirmed that the Find N5 will have a simultaneous global and Chinese launch. In an official post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese OEM shared that the worldwide launch will take place at 19:00 (GMT+8) on February 20th in Singapore. The company claims it to be the world's thinnest foldable ever—a title that is currently held by HONOR Magic V3, which measures 4.35mm when unfolded.

OPPO also shared a video in another post on X that showcases the device from different angles and also reveals a few key things, such as the side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the alert slider. It is also shown to be available in Cosmic Black and Misty White colors for the global market. The Chinese model is expected to get an exclusive Twilight Purple color.

The OPPO Find N5 is confirmed to be the world's first foldable with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. While the official specs are under wraps, previous leaks have suggested that the OPPO Find N5 might measure 9.2mm when unfolded. It is also tipped to feature 80W wired charging and 50W wireless changing. On the back, the phone is set to feature a triple camera setup with a periscope zoom lens.