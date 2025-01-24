OPPO executive compares the thinness of the upcoming Find N5 to the M4 iPad Pro

2025 appears to be the year for thin smartphones. We've heard news about Samsung launching its Galaxy S25 Edge in the second half of this year, while Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 17 Air in Q3 2025. Folding smartphones are also set to get slimmer, starting with the OPPO Find N5, which is set to launch next month.

Recently, OPPO officially revealed some images of the upcoming Find N5 foldable. The phone was compared with an iPhone, a stack of four credit cards, and even two 1 Yuan coins. The images highlighted the thinness of the OPPO Find N5, which is claimed to be the world's thinnest folding flagship.

Now, Billy Zhang, OPPO's President of Overseas Marketing, Sales, and Services, shared one image on social media platform X, comparing the Find N5 with the iPad Pro (M4). The iPad Pro (M4) is the slimmest Apple product to date, even thinner than the iPod Nano. For context, the iPad Pro (M4) 11-inch variant is 5.3 mm, whereas the 13-inch variant is even thinner at 5.1mm. In the image, the OPPO Find N5 looks slightly thinner compared to the iPad Pro (M4), though it's unclear if the comparison is with the 11-inch iPad Pro or the 13-inch variant.

Overall, the phone is indicated to be thinner than 5.3 mm when unfolded. Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) has also tipped that the Find N5 may measure 9.2mm when folded. Currently, the world's thinnest foldable is the HONOR Magic V3, which measures 4.35mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded. So, to claim the world's thinnest smartphone title, the OPPO Find N5 must beat HONOR Magic V3's measurements.

The OPPO Find N5 is also tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It would also be the world's only folding flagship to support IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. On the back, the Find N5 will feature a triple camera setup with a periscope zoom lens. The fingerprint scanner will sit on the side of the frame.

Chinese automotive influencer Chen Zhen (via Gizmochina) has also shared some live images of the purported OPPO Find N5, showcasing the device from both sides. It appears that the phone will rock a circular camera module and has two speakers on the top and bottom for stereo audio.

Gallery: OPPO Find N5

It remains to be seen whether the OnePlus Open 2, expected to be the global variant of the OPPO Find N5, will replicate all its features or not. The OnePlus foldable may likely debut a few months after the launch of the OPPO Find N5 in February.