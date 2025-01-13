The world's thinnest folding phone, the OPPO Find N5, is coming in February

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OPPO CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OPPO Find N5 foldable will launch in February. Interestingly, Lau claimed that the upcoming Find N5 will be the world's thinnest folding flagship. While no specific details about its thinness were provided, an image was shared that compares the OPPO Find N5 with a wooden pencil.

In the image, the OPPO Find N5 appears impressive thin. A standard wooden pencil typically measures around 7-8mm. Based on the comparison as shown in the image, the OPPO Find N5 does look quite thin. Currently, the HONOR Magic V3 holds the title of the world's thinnest folding phone, measuring 9.2mm when folded and 4.4mm when unfolded. For reference, the OPPO Find N3 measured 5.8mm when unfolded.

Going by Lau's claim, for the OPPO Find N5 to clinch the crown of the world's thinnest folding phone, it has to be thinner than 4.4mm. It is speculated that the OPPO Find N5 could be 4mm thin. Also, if the phone is thin when unfolded, it is likely to be thinner when folded compared to the HONOR Magic V3.

OPPO has officially announced that the Find N5 will be launched in February, which implies that the global variant, allegedly the OnePlus Open 2, could follow soon after. Because the OnePlus Open was identical to the OPPO Find N3 and was launched shortly after the Find N3's launch in China.

It is rumored that the OnePlus Open 2 will feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens, all tuned by Hasselblad. Additionally, the OnePlus Open 2 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is also rumored to pack the biggest battery on any foldable. The phone could also feature wireless charging and magnetic accessories.