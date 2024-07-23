This could be our first look at Meta's new AR smart glasses

AR and VR headsets have been around for quite a while in the market. However, it is only recently that the craze for AR and VR headsets and smart glasses has peaked again. Meta already has a decent portfolio of AR and VR headsets and smart glasses, and now the company is soon going to add a new product to its portfolio.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview with YouTuber Kallaway, confirmed that Meta is working on new smart glasses. Zuckerberg further added that the new smart glasses could likely debut later this year. However, we haven't seen much about the new Meta smart glasses until today.

Thanks to Threads user Matthew Karolian, we might have gotten our first (although blurry!) look at the upcoming Meta's new smart glasses. The interesting part is that the alleged Meta smart glasses were spotted in an image Zuckerberg shared earlier this year.

The Threads user zoomed in on two pairs of glasses in the photo that Zuckerberg shared and asked, "@zuck boztank tell me more about these chonky glasses with the weirdly folding arms." Replying to this, Mark Zuckerberg posted, "Will be ready to share more later this year."

Although Zuckerberg did not directly confirm that the smart glasses shown in the image were the new Meta smart glasses, he did not deny it either. Moreover, since Zuckerberg has already claimed that Meta is ready to reveal a prototype of the product, the product spotted in the image is likely the new Meta smart glasses.

It is also expected that Meta could unveil the new AR smart glasses during the company's annual Meta Connect conference in September. Because it is the same event where the company debuted the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses last year. There is also no clarity as to whether the upcoming AR smart glasses will rock the Ray-Ban logo or not.