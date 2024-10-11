Ticketmaster to be the first to support upgraded Apple Wallet experience with iOS 18

In an official blog, Ticketmaster announced that it will be the first company to offer the upgraded Apple Wallet experience introduced with iOS 18. With iOS 18, Apple revamped the Apple Wallet app for a richer ticketing experience.

The new Apple Wallet with iOS 18 offers multiple new features. Now, it offers more information about the events that you have booked, including the venue maps to maneuver through and get to the right place, weather forecasts, and recommended listening through Apple Music playlists.

Ticketmaster says that "new tickets take advantage of Apple Wallet’s enhanced ticketing experience. They will offer new designs that are customized for the event that fans are attending, bringing them closer to the gameday experience before it even begins."

The first event that'll take advantage of these new Apple Wallet iOS 18 features will be the October 19th Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) game at BMO Stadium. Fans can add their tickets to the Apple Wallet app on their iPhones running iOS 18, which would include "Ticketmaster Ignite, to facilitate a seamless multi-channel connection between venues, teams, and fans."

The blog also mentions that Miami Heat will be the next to debut with the new ticketing experience however, the company didn't say when that will happen. But it did add that the new experience will be made more widely available in 2025.

Apple Wallet not only offers the above-mentioned upgrades but also introduces several new features. It gains the Tap to Cash feature that lets users transfer money quickly between two iPhones by holding them closer together. With the new iOS 18 update to the Apple Wallet app, users can also authenticate Apple Pay transactions on Windows PCs through an iPhone.

So, if you wish to enjoy the new Apple Wallet experience, then you need to have an iOS 18-supported device, which is an iPhone XR or later, with some specific features requiring newer hardware.