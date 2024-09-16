iOS 18 is now available with new Home Screen personalization, reworked Control Center, more

After a few months of testing, Apple finally released iOS 18 to the general public. If you have a compatible iPhone, you can download iOS 18 right now without signing in for the Developer or Public Beta Program.

iOS 18 brings new features for personalizing your iPhone. You can now tint Home Screen icons and place them anywhere you like or remove their labels. In addition, icons now support dark mode.

Control Center also received a big update, allowing users to add more controls from third-party apps, resize elements, scroll through different pages, and more. Many will also be happy about the ability to swap Lock Screen controls, which were locked to Flashlight and Camera, since the release of the iPhone X.

iMessage now supports text formatting, more emojis for tapback, messages via satellite, scheduled messages, and RCS (still green bubbles, though).

iOS 18 adds a new Passwords app, which is now a fully-fledged password manager with two-factor authentication, password sharing, and cross-platform support. It works on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and even Windows via the iCloud app.

iPhones are now better at playing games. Dedicated Game Mode can minimize background activity to sustain performance and higher frame rates, reduce audio latency when connected to AirPods, and lower controller input lag.

Speaking of AirPods, you can now interact with Siri by nodding or shaking your head when wearing AirPods, thus replying yes or no. AirPods Pro now supports voice isolation for better mic quality when making calls in windy or noisy conditions.

The Notes app received live audio transcription, automatic calculations, collapsible sections, and text highlighting.

Other changes in iOS 18 include Eye Tracking, the ability to lock any app with FaceID, TouchID, and passcode, a reworked Calculator with Math Notes, Calendar improvements, call recording new features for the Home app, a redesigned Reader in Safari, updates to the Photos app, and more. Later this year, iOS 18 will also get Apple Intelligence support and improvements to the Mail app.

iOS 18 is compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone Xs and Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap iOS 18.