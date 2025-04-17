Ubisoft reportedly has another battle royale game in development

Ubisoft hasn't had a hit in the live service gaming space for quite a while now, but it doesn't look like it's planning to stop trying. The company's next venture may be another battle royale experience, and it's supposedly taking a lot of inspiration from Apex Legends.

The latest report drops from Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson, who has a solid track record for Ubisoft-related leaks. According to his sources with information on the company, the mystery battle royale project has been in development at Ubisoft for at least a couple of years and currently sports the codename Scout.

The title is said to be very similar in style and scope to Apex Legends. Even characters "very similar" to Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, and others from the EA and Respawn Entertainment title are supposedly a part of this upcoming battle royale.

"I think the goal is to capitalize on the player count of Apex dropping and them [Ubisoft higher-ups] thinking there’s room in the market for another hero Battle Royale," a source had commented.

Ubisoft previously dabbled in the battle royale space with Hyper Scape. The sci-fi multiplatform shooter entry shut down its servers less than two years into its launch back in 2022. Since then, the publisher has reportedly shut down multiple battle royale projects internally too, including a Ghost Recon experience.

While not a battle royale, Ubisoft's latest entry into the shooter space, xDefiant, is also closing its doors later this year. We will have to wait and see if this battle royale game report turns out to be accurate and what it can do to stand out from the numerous other live service games out right now to build a large enough audience.