Ubisoft is reportedly developing an extraction shooter set in Far Cry universe

The Far Cry franchise may be about to get some massive changes. According to a new report, Ubisoft is planning a departure from the series' norm formulas by introducing time-based mechanics to its next single-player entry while also going for a PvPvE multiplayer route for another game set in the Far Cry universe.

Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson reports that both these games were originally part of a single experience but have since been split off into two individual games.

The extraction shooter title is reportedly codenamed Maverick now, taking players to the Alaskan wilderness to fight each other and wild animals and survive in the harsh weather, as usual for a game in the genre. While development is progressing, Ubisoft is said to be showing some apprehension regarding its future. This is possibly due to Ubisoft's other multiplayer entry, XDefiant, not being able to hold on to enough players to stay alive.

As for the next mainline Far Cry single-player game, reports on it originally emerged in 2023, which revealed a non-linear experience that has a real-world 24-hour time limit attached to the story.

The time elements are still a part of the game, according to Henderson. The protagonist will reportedly have a watch on their hand to check how much time they have left to save their kidnapped family from a conspiracy cult group.

Considering the two games step from the same original project, a major overhaul to movement mechanics will reportedly be seen in both games, giving players a lot more agility. This includes having similar inventory and looting systems across the two projects, too, probably focused on speed and efficiency.

Ubisoft has yet to announce anything related to the next Far Cry, so take this report with a grain of salt until something official comes through. Currently, the publisher is all hands on deck with the delayed launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows.