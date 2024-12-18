Ubisoft launches XDefiant's biggest update yet, but the game is still shutting down

Only six months into its life as a free-to-play arena shooter, XDefiant was dealt a death sentence. Ubisoft said the road to being profitable was deemed too difficult as the reasoning behind the imminent shutdown. Despite it being pulled from stores and the server closure being only months away, the game's biggest update yet has now been shipped out for current players, bringing new factions, maps, game modes, and much more.

The freshly inserted factions are from other Ubisoft IPs, with Assassins, Wolves, and Blood Dragons incoming from Assassin's Creed, Ghost Recon, and Far Cry, respectively. Each of these arrive with special skills to use inside matches, touting everything from Hidden Blades to deadly drones and turrets.

Next, Mykonos, El Barrio, Jorvik, and Animus Anomaly, as well as a range of other maps that were in development for future seasons have arrived as fresh arenas too. Five more modes have joined the fray for players to jump into too, including a versus bots option and a party playlist with whacky rules.

Also here are seven fresh weapons split across all the gun classes, new attachments, customized reticules, a Prestige progression system, daily login rewards, and much more.

The complete patch notes can be seen here, which also goes into the ton of bug fixes and balance changes Ubisoft has made to the game in the Season 3 update.

"We truly appreciate your participation, feedback, and love for the game," the developer adds. "Even though it's the final season, Season 3 will include everything that has been fully developed to date – we hope you enjoy."

XDefiant is no longer available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for new players to download. Its servers will go down on June 3, 2025. It's rumored that a large chunk of the XDefiant development team (close to 300 staff) will be let go early next year too, with Ubisoft San Francisco and Osaka studios also being closed by Ubisoft.