Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, and two more games

It is game cancellation season at Ubisoft, it seems, as the publisher today revealed in an earnings call that it has pulled the plug on four of its upcoming games. The news arrives right after the company confirmed it has delayed its upcoming Avatar game — and another unannounced smaller title — to its next fiscal year.

Only two of the four cancelled projects were announced titles, them being Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR. No information was shared regarding what the remaining two games were about, unfortunately. Considering they were mentioned alongside two known titles, years of development may have been invested into the mystery games as well.

As for the games we do know about, Ghost Recon Frontline by Ubisoft Bucharest was the most recently announced project, a free-to-play battle royale spin on the popular tactical shooter franchise. While the title was quite far in its development cycle, the company went silent following the initial reveal in 2021 after it suffered a massive negative response. This was to be the second battle royale attempt by Ubisoft, following Hyper Scape, which also shut down earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Splinter Cell VR was revealed alongside an Assassin's Creed virtual reality experience back in 2020, with Ubisoft's Red Storm Entertainment studio working with Facebook (Meta) to develop both titles. We might still get to see the Assassin's Creed VR game later this year during the Ubisoft Direct event that's focused on the franchise.

Thankfully for Splinter Cell fans, the VR project wasn't the only title based on the stealth franchise alive inside Ubisoft. Ubisoft Toronto is currently remaking the original Splinter Cell from 2002 using the Snowdrop engine. The Ghost Recon mainline franchise development team at Ubisoft Paris has not announced any official plans regarding a sequel to Breakpoint yet, but it's likely the series will continue.