Assassin's Creed Shadows PC system requirements ask for a lot of ray tracing horsepower

Just as Doom: The Dark Ages reveals its system requirements, Ubisoft has also gone ahead and dropped its hardware requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, one thing that both announcements share is the focus on ray tracing. Thankfully, Ubisoft hasn't ruled out older cards entirely just yet.

The company has three ray tracing sections in its PC specifications: Selective, Standard, and Extended. Each one bumps up the graphics card requirement by quite a margin. Thankfully for budget gamers, at least the minimum requirement for the title begins at a GTX 1070\RX 5700\ARC A580, but it's only for 1080p 30FPS play.

Check out the system requirements in image and text forms below:

SELECTIVE RAY TRACING

MINIMUM

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS

Visual Settings: Low

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce GTX™ 1070 8GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 8GB/ Intel® Arc™ A580 8GB (REBAR ON)

RECOMMENDED

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 3060Ti 8GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

ENTHUSIAST

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 12700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800x3D

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super 16GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT 20GB

STANDARD RAY TRACING

MINIMUM

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB/ Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB/ Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

RECOMMENDED

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super 12GB/ AMD Radeon ™ RX 7800 XT 16GB

EXTENDED RAY TRACING

ENTHUSIAST

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440p at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: Ultra

CPU: Intel® Core™ Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800x3D

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB

EXTREME

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: Ultra

CPU: Intel® Core™ Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800x3D

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4090 24GB

Ubisoft is touting a range of PC-exclusive features for Assassin's Creed Shadows at launch as well. This includes raytraced global illumination and reflections, a benchmarking tool, ultra-wide monitor support, DLSS 3.7, FSR 3.1, and XeSS 2 upscaling support.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches March 20 across PC (Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna. Catch the newly released story trailer above.