WhatsApp is rolling out customizable themes and backgrounds for chat

WhatsApp is rolling out a significant visual update, bringing more personalization options to its messaging platform. Users will be able to customize their conversations with new pre-defined themes and backgrounds, moving away from the app's long-standing green theme.

The update introduces a range of new chat themes that alter the background as well as the chat bubbles themselves. This enables users to select a theme and instantly alter the look and feel of their conversations. While WhatsApp once allowed for custom wallpapers, this new feature provides greater personalization with 30 new background options along with the theme options.

Importantly, one can always upload an image from the phone gallery if one desires a personalized background. Such new themes can be used in all conversations as a group or separately to some conversations so that users can personalize their WhatsApp with ease.

: Turn your chat bubbles and background your favorite colors, with plenty of options to choose from. Pick from one of our pre-set chat themes which change both your background and bubbles, or mix and match colors to best fit your style. New wallpapers: Add some fun to your chats by choosing from 30 new wallpaper options, or you can still upload a background from your camera roll to make them completely unique to you.

It's also worth noting that such visual changes are personal and will only be observed by the user who sets them up, and not by the recipients of the chats. This feature is also applicable to WhatsApp Channels, where one can personalize their subscribed content as well.

The release of these colorful features has already begun on both Android and iOS. While availability at launch is limited, a wider global release will begin in the following weeks. When available, Android users can access the new themes by searching through the three-dot menu in a chat and selecting "chat theme". iOS users can access the feature by tapping the chat name.