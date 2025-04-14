While One UI 7 struggles, One UI 8 enters alpha phase, with its first look leaked

The Android 15 update was pushed around seven months ago by Google, and now, the company is already fast-tracking the rollout of Android 16. OnePlus recently released Android 16 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 13, becoming the first company outside of Google to get its hands on Android 16. Samsung, on the other hand, is having a hard time with One UI 7 and has halted the rollout due to a bug.

While people still wait to experience all the new features of One UI 7, a leak has popped up, allegedly giving us our first look at One UI 8. In an exclusive preview (via Smartprix), a Galaxy Z Fold6 was spotted running One UI 8 Alpha build. The new software is based on Android 16 and, as per the images of different apps, introduces subtle changes over One UI 7.

According to the shared images, the welcome screen on One UI 8 looks similar to what has been introduced with One UI 7—at least in the Alpha build. Moreover, the Software Information page also appears largely unchanged. However, tapping on the Android Version reveals the Android 16 Easter Egg.

The Samsung Gallery app has received some tweaks, with each content inside the Menu bar now featuring its own icon and tile. The My Files app is also getting a makeover with the Categories section, now changed to separate cards for Images, Videos, Audio Files, Documents, Downloads, and Installation Files. A storage indicator has also been added inside a pill-shaped element.

Additionally, the One uI 7 Now Brief feature—which has so far remained exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series—may also be made available for older Galaxy models. Samsung may expand the Now Brief feature to some older Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, with One UI 8.

Keep in mind that these aren't the only changes coming with One UI 8. Since this is reportedly an Alpha build, more features are expected in future versions.

Images via Smartprix