Wine 8.5 released with WinRT dark theme support

If you’ve ever tried to get a Windows program running on Linux, there’s a good chance you’ve come across Wine. This compatibility layer allows you to run, with varying degrees of success, Windows programs in Linux. Wine 8.5 is now available for download and one of the most notable features is the added support for the WinRT dark theme.

The full release notes for this update are as follows:

Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.7.

Better error reporting in the IDL compiler.

Support for shared Wow64 Classes registry key.

More cleanups in IME support.

Support for configuring a WinRT dark theme.

Various bug fixes.

This latest update comes just two weeks after the release of Wine 8.4 which was notable because it added initial native support for Wayland. As mentioned last time, the Wayland driver is still in the very early stages on not yet ready for end users to leverage.

If you'd like to install Wine 8.5 on your Linux system, head over to the project's downloads page and follow the appropriate instructions for your distribution. If you want to find out which pieces of software will work with Wine, check the AppDB catalogue on the Wine website where various programs have been given ratings based on how well they work with Wine.