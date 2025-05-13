With Galaxy S25 Edge launched, Samsung plans to replace ‘Plus' model with S26 Edge next year

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge is not only Samsung's foray into the slim-phone territory, but it could also signal the company's future strategy. Reportedly, Samsung is planning to replace the "Plus" variant in the Galaxy S series with the Galaxy S26 Edge next year.

According to sources from Samsung's smartphone component suppliers, the Korean giant has already entered the early stages of development for the Galaxy S26 lineup, under the project name "NPA." This series will reportedly include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

This marks a shift from the current Galaxy S25 series, which includes four models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, under the project name "PA." The Elec reports that the "Plus" variant has been the weakest performer in the S-series, even though it offers better value for money compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Out of the projected 37.7 million Galaxy S25 units expected to ship in 2025, only 6.7 million are anticipated to be of the Galaxy S25+. Comparatively, the base variant is expected to account for 13.6 million units, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra for 17.4 million units.

The market performance of the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge will be crucial, as it will likely determine whether the Edge model will fully replace the "Plus" model in the S26 lineup. Inside sources note, "Currently, four types of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels are being developed for the Galaxy S26 series. We will have to wait and see whether the Edge model will replace the Plus model."

This appears to mirror Apple's strategy, as the Cupertino-based company is also expected to drop the "Plus" model from its lineup in favor of the slim iPhone 17 Air.