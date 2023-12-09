You can now download Windows 11 version 23H2 using Universal Media Creation Tool

Microsoft recently released an updated version of the Media Creation Tool app to let users download Windows 11 version 23H2 images for clean installations or in-place upgrades. However, that is not the only tool you can use to download an official Windows ISO. Universal Media Creation Tool (UMCT), a third-party script for downloading images from Microsoft servers, also received an update with support for Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2, as spotted by the German blog Deskmodder.

Unlike the standard Media Creation Tool for Windows 10 and 11, which can download only the latest releases, the UMCT script provides access to all releases, all the way down to the initial release of Windows 10, version 1507. It can also get you business editions if that is something you need. In addition to downloading files and generating images, UMCT can "burn" ISO files to USB drives, giving you ready-to-go install media.

For some reason, until now, Universal Media Creation Tool was limited to Windows 11 version 21H2 and Windows 10 version 21H2. With the latest update, users can download the most recent Windows 10 and 11 releases. Note that the script does not use third-party servers or modified images. Just like the official Media Creation Tool app, it downloads bits and pieces from official servers.

You can download the Universal Media Creation Tool script from its repository on GitHub. It also contains more information about its features and deployment.

In case you missed it, UUP Media Creator, another third-party app for downloading and managing update files for Microsoft's platforms, also received an update. While MCT and UMCT are great for downloading stable Windows images, UUP Media Creator is your best friend if you want to create an ISO file with the latest preview build from the Canary, Dev, or other channels.