You can now download Windows 11 version 23H2 using Media Creation Tool

Microsoft released Windows 11 version 23H2 on October 30, 2023, bringing customers the latest features and improvements. However, users could not get the update using Media Creation Tool, Microsoft's official app for downloading Windows images and flashing them to USB drives for clean installations. Shortly after the release, Microsoft confirmed that the MCT still downloads old Windows 11 version 22H2 and promised to release a fix somewhere in mid-November.

As promised, the updated Media Creation Tool app is here. You can now head to the official Windows website and download Media Creation Tool to get your Windows 11 version 23H2 ISO for a clean installation or in-place upgrade. Alternatively, you can download the 23H2 ISO using direct download links on the official website or third-party apps like Rufus. The latter is a great free app for creating bootable USB drives, especially if you need one to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

A Microsoft product manager confirmed on X (Twitter) that the Media Creation Tool now properly returns Windows 11 version 23H2 images:

23H2 is now live with MCT — Gabe Frost (@bytenerd) November 16, 2023

In case you missed it, Windows 11 version 23H2 contains all the changes Microsoft introduced in the Moment 4 update, such as Copilot (which will soon be available to Windows 11 users), native RAR anz 7Z support (more improvements for this area are already on the way), a redesigned volume mixer with new capabilities, native RGB controls inside the Settings app, a bunch of AI-powered features, and many more.

Like previous Windows 11 releases, version 23H2 will get two years of active support with monthly cumulative and non-security updates. Version 22H2 will remain supported for one more year, but Microsoft will soon stop updating it with optional non-security patches—only Patch Tuesday updates beginning February 27, 2024.