Surface Pro 8 and Pro 7+ get Wi-Fi dropout fixes, inking improvements, and more

Microsoft is rolling out new firmware for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ (a business-focused version of the Surface Pro 7 with newer hardware). It fixes Wi-Fi dropouts, improves Bluetooth connectivity and inking, plus patches security vulnerabilities. Here are the details.

What is new in the December 2023 update for the Surface Pro 8?

  • This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

  • Addresses intermittent Wi-Fi dropout and improves connection stability to Wi-Fi Access points.

  • Improves Bluetooth peripheral connectivity.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software devices
Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 23.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 160Mhz - Network adapter

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 740MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

The eighth-generation Surface Pro has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft will end its support on October 5, 2027.

What is new in the December 2023 update for the Surface Pro 7+?

  • Improves device camera performance and stability.

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

  • Better pen inking performance, improved graphics stability, better support for the 3rd party apps.

  • Addresses intermittent Wi-Fi dropout and improves connection stability to Wi-Fi Access points.

  • Improves Bluetooth peripheral connectivity.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters
Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extension
Intel - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
Intel - Net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
Intel – Camera - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Cameras
Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Rear - System devices
Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Rear - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Front - System devices
Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Front - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
Surface – Firmware – 14.200.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Plus
Surface Pro 7 Plus LTE
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 1.1GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

The Surface Pro 7+ will continue receiving firmware and driver updates until January 15, 2027.

