Surface Pro 8 and Pro 7+ get Wi-Fi dropout fixes, inking improvements, and more

Microsoft is rolling out new firmware for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ (a business-focused version of the Surface Pro 7 with newer hardware). It fixes Wi-Fi dropouts, improves Bluetooth connectivity and inking, plus patches security vulnerabilities. Here are the details.
What is new in the December 2023 update for the Surface Pro 8?
-
This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.
-
Addresses intermittent Wi-Fi dropout and improves connection stability to Wi-Fi Access points.
-
Improves Bluetooth peripheral connectivity.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software devices
|Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
|Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 23.101.143.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.230.0.8
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 160Mhz - Network adapter
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 8
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|740MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues.
The eighth-generation Surface Pro has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft will end its support on October 5, 2027.
What is new in the December 2023 update for the Surface Pro 7+?
-
Improves device camera performance and stability.
-
Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.
-
Better pen inking performance, improved graphics stability, better support for the 3rd party apps.
-
Addresses intermittent Wi-Fi dropout and improves connection stability to Wi-Fi Access points.
-
Improves Bluetooth peripheral connectivity.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters
|Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.4502
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extension
|Intel - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
|Intel - Net - 22.230.0.8
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|Intel – Camera - 60.22000.5.12796
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Cameras
|Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.12796
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796
|Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
|Surface – Firmware – 14.200.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7 Plus
Surface Pro 7 Plus LTE
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|1.1GB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues.
The Surface Pro 7+ will continue receiving firmware and driver updates until January 15, 2027.
