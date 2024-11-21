Meta is working on a feature to reduce spam from businesses on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is finally doing something about those annoying business marketing messages. Meta, the app’s parent company, is testing a feature that lets you unsubscribe from spammy business promotions directly. This is great for those users who are tired of random offers popping up from stores or services they barely remember interacting with.

On regular WhatsApp, Android users already have the option to block messages from unknown contacts. Now, with the unsubscribe feature being tested on WhatsApp Business, Meta is taking another step towards fighting spam on the platform.

WhatsApp Business currently boasts over 200 million monthly users. This service lets businesses chat directly with customers, share promotions, and handle queries. While it’s great for brands, users often end up receiving a flood of marketing messages. Meta recently hiked the cost of sending marketing messages, making businesses rethink their approach. Meanwhile, it slashed costs for service messages (like order updates).

According to TechCrunch, Meta’s unsubscribe feature is being tested in beta and works by letting you opt out of specific marketing messages instead of blocking businesses outright. This follows other spam-control measures, like capping the number of promotional messages a person can receive.

Image: Meta

WhatsApp Business has grown into a great revenue source for Meta, contributing $434 million in Q3 2024. In 2023, WhatsApp's overall revenue was estimated at $1.3 billion, with a huge chunk coming from its business tools. These tools include features like private notes on customer profiles, advanced messaging, and analytics.

With over 50 million businesses on the platform and around 200 million MAU, it's clear how integral this has become to Meta’s financial ecosystem. In addition to that, more than 175 million daily business conversations occur on the platform, showcasing its dominance in consumer-to-business communication.

This unsubscribe feature could shift the way businesses use WhatsApp. By giving users control, it might cut down on spam while pushing firms to focus on meaningful engagement.