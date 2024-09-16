14TB Seagate External HDD is the best deal as it's less than $13 per TB for limited time

External storage can be very handy especially if you are looking to back your precious data up. If you are deal hunting today for something like that then you are in luck. That is because Seagate is still selling its popular external HDD (hard disk drive) models at one of the best prices. The deal applies to the 14TB variant of the Seagate Expansion (buying link towards the end of the article).

As long as your system supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 (5Gbps) these HDDs should work nicely. The Seagate Expansion packs a rated spindle speed of 7200 RPM making it fairly fast for a hard drive.

These are compatible with Windows 10 and 11 as well as macOS X 10.12 and newer. The operating temperature of these drives is typically between 5 to 35 Celsius. The box contains an 18-watt AC power adapter alongside the USB 3.0 cable.

Seagate officially does not state whether its Expansion series of drives is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording, also called Perpendicular Recording. However, typically, drive sizes above 8TB are CMR-based, and such drives are typically great for heavy-duty usage like in NAS or home (media) servers. Even assuming these are based on SMR or Shingled Magnetic Recording technology, these HDDs should still be great as backup drives.

The Seagate Expansion 14TB is currently available for just ~$180 which means it costs less than $13 per TB but for limited-time only. Get it at the link below:

Seagate Expansion 14TB External Hard Drive USB 3.0 with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP14000400): $179.99 (Newegg US)

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

