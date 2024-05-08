65-inch Hisense U7 Series 4K UHD Google Smart TV is currently at its lowest price on Amazon

If you have been looking to upgrade your home entertainment experience, you might want to check out the 65-inch Hisense U7 Series Smart TV, which is currently selling at its lowest price on Amazon US.

65-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (65U7N, 2024 Model - QLED, Native 144Hz, Motion Rate 480, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility): $1099.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

This Smart TV comes equipped with Mini-LED Pro technology, which offers Peak Brightness of up to 1500 nits﻿ and is coupled with Full Array Local Dimming Pro for an enhanced viewing experience. The U7 utilises QLED Quantum Dot Technology, reportedly broadening the colour range to over a billion shades.

Furthermore, the Hi-View Engine PRO chipset, which utilises deep learning and other technologies such as Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR Enhancement, and AI Detail Enhancement, improves picture quality.

The 2.1 multi-channel sound﻿ system features a 3-speaker setup with 40W Max Power, a built-in subwoofer, and smart audio decoding with a 2.1 Surround Sound experience without additional equipment.

In addition, the 144Hz Game Mode Pro offers a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of 48Hz to ﻿144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Low Latency MEMC to ensure the elimination of screen tearing, controller input lag, and more.

The Hisense U7 boasts versatile connectivity options, featuring 2 USB-A ports and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K resolution at 60Hz. Additionally, it includes 1 HDMI 2.1 port with eARC technology and another HDMI 2.1 port, both supporting 4K resolution at 144Hz.

