GitHub Copilot Chat is now officially available on iOS and Android

The Microsoft-owned coding depository service GitHub officially launched its GitHub Copilot Chat generative AI chatbot for developers and organizations in late December 2023. However, that service was limited to PCs and the web. This week, GitHub revealed that GitHub Copilot Chat is now available on its mobile apps for iOS and Android.

In a blog post, GitHub stated:

With GitHub Copilot Chat natively integrated with GitHub Mobile, developers can access their AI coding assistant to get answers for all their coding questions, or even repositories and knowledge bases, from anywhere they use mobile devices.

Developers who have a GitHub account can now download the iOS or the Android GitHub app and sign into their account. They will then need to get a GitHub Copilot Individual license if they don't have one already, and that can be done directly in the mobile apps. Developers who access the service via a GitHub Copilot Business or GitHub Copilot Enterprise license can ask their admins to enable GitHub Copilot Chat on their mobile apps.

In addition to using GitHub Copilot Chat to get answers to questions about coding, it also allows developers to have "conversations" with over 100,000+ public repositories. GitHub says this will give developers more information on a number of different ways to code on their projects.

GitHub offers individual users access to its Copilot service for $10 a month or $100 a year, with a free trial. GitHub Business subscribers pay $19 a month per user for Copilot. In February, GitHub Copilot Enterprise officially launched for its enterprise customers. It's priced at $39 a month per person.

In late April, a technical preview version of GitHub Copilot Workspace was revealed. It will add native access to Copilot in a developer environment so that they can write code with its assistance while still being able to fully control all aspects of their project. So far, there's no info on when it will become generally available.