Edge 126 Dev gets new features for Sidebar and a few fixes

Another week, another feature update for Microsoft Edge in the Dev Channel. Version 126.0.2566.1 is now available for download, and it brings new features for the Sidebar and general improvements across the browser.

Here is what is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 126.0.2566.1:

Added Features: Introduced functionality for adjusting the Sidebar in Gamer mode. Improved Reliability: iOS: Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash during the use of the ‘Clear Browsing Data’ feature.

Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash or freeze when the back button was clicked in the top left corner before initiating a screenshot on iOS.

Android: Fixed an issue when clicking the ‘+’ button at the bottom of the browser New Tab Page (NTP) would cause a crash on android. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the Narrator would announce extra information upon navigating to the ‘Get Edge Mobile’ button in the Profile pane.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect color display in the search hub.

Resolved a problem with the absence of a background color in the translation bar.

Resolved a problem where the mouse click functionality for moving the image was malfunctioning.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Edit’ and ‘Delete’ buttons on the Profile page were missing labels.

Resolved an issue to include the currently open tab groups in the tab group list.

Resolved an issue to ensure that the New Tab Page is displayed after the user clicks ‘Finish’ under gamer mode.

iOS: Resolved an issue where, after a long press on text within a PDF to activate Copilot on iOS, the page would shift upwards, and the back button would become unresponsive.

Those already using Microsoft Edge Dev can update to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. New users can join the program on the official website.