Klipsch R-41M: Say goodbye to meh sound quality on your PC with these bookshelf speakers

Earlier today, we covered the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED ultra-wide monitor, which is still (at the time of writing) selling at its lowest price thanks to a $100 coupon.

With a monitor like that which is meant to immerse you, especially when playing games, it is probably fair to say that to complete the immersion experience, a good quality audio system is also necessary. The Klipsch R-41M, which is a bookshelf speaker, is selling at a fantastic price today thanks to a coupon (buying link under the spec table below).

The Klipsch R-41M is a product that impresses most people it seems as Amazon reviewers have it rated at 4.7 starts at the time of this writing. As expected, it has the familiar yet beautiful Klipsch design to it.

Looks aside, the R-41M promises great response and decent power with a continuous power (RMS) handling of 50 watts (25 watts per channel), which should be plenty loud for desktops and laptops.

This isn't an active speaker though and you'd need a stereo amplifier to power it. Hook this up to a 75~125 Watts RMS Class AB integrated amplifier for best results.

The key spec details of the Klipsch R-41M are given below:

FREQUENCY RESPONSE 68Hz - 21kHz +/- 3dB

SENSITIVITY 90 dB @ 2.83V/1M

POWER HANDLING (CONT/PEAK) 50W/200W

NOMINAL IMPEDANCE 8 ohms Compatible

CROSSOVER FREQUENCY 1,730 Hz

HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER 1” Aluminum LTS tweeter mated to a 90 x 90 square Tractrix® Horn

LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER Single 4” spun-copper IMG woofer

ENCLOSURE MATERIAL MDF ENCLOSURE TYPE Bass-Reflex via rear-firing ports

INPUTS Single Gold Plated Binding Posts

HEIGHT INCHES (MM) 11.3” (287 mm)

WIDTH INCHES (MM) 5.75” (146 mm)

DEPTH INCHES (MM) 7.9” (200 mm)

PRODUCT WEIGHT LBS (KG) 7 lbs (3.2 kg)

FINISHES Black Textured Wood Grain Vinyl

Get the Klipsch R-41M at the link below:

Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker Set of 2 Black: $149.99 + 20% off on coupon => $119.99 (Amazon US)

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Edit: Added power amplifier requirements.