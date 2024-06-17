Amazon deal: Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 AVR with 8K Dolby Vision, Atmos, DTS:X back to lowest price

Recently, we covered a couple of discounts on Denon 7.2 channel AV receivers, the X8100H and X2800H. In case those deals no longer exist, you can consider an alternative in the form of Sony's. The company's STR-AN1000 7.2 channel amplifier is back to its lowest price currently (buying link towards the end of the article).

As it is a 7.2 channel AV receiver, the STR-AN1000 supports phantom surround back. Like the Denons, the functionality of the Sony STR-AN1000 is similar, which means it also supports Dolby Digital Plus, Atmos, TrueHD, DTS:X, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and most of the other modern audio and video technologies. Obviously, is difficult to gauge one vs the other in terms of sound quality. Even though Denon specializes mainly in audio, Sony has also shown time and again how it is no slouch in this field.

Here are the key features and specs of the Sony STR-AN1000:

POWER OUTPUT 120 W + 120 W (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 0.9%)

165W (6ohms, 1kHz, 1ch driven THD 0.9%) Input and Output Terminals Composite Monitor Out: 1 Opt: 1 Coax.: 1 Analog Audio In: 4

Headphone Out: Yes

Pre Out (Subwoofer): 2

USB Front(ver) / Rear(ver): 1/0

Ethernet Port (Power over Ethernet): 1(0)

Hence, output-wise, the Sony STR-AN1000 appears to be somewhere in between the Denon X1800H and X2800H. It has the same wattage specs when 2-channel driven as that of the former while offering more power when it is 1-channel driven, though do note the THD values too.

Sony has not provided the output on 8 ohms though. Speaking of which, the STR-AN1000 can work with 6-ohm to 16-ohm speakers, according to the company, and hence, it is probably best to avoid speakers with 4-ohm impedance.

Get the Sony STR-AN1000 at the link below:

Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 CH Surround Sound Home Theater 8K A/V Receiver: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX, Bluetooth, WiFi, Google Chromecast, Spotify connect, Apple AirPlay, HDMI 2.1: $598.00 (Amazon US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.