Amazon deal: Denon X1800H/2800H 7.2 AVR with 8K Dolby Vision, Atmos, DTS:X is lowest priced

In case you are looking for an excellent budget home theatre audio-video receiver, a couple of models of the Denon X series are currently on sale for their lowest or near-lowest ever prices. (Head over to this article if you want a compact solution comprising a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer instead.)

The Denon AVR-X2800H 7.2 channel 8K AV receiver delivers 95W per channel, and claims to provide a fully enveloping 3D audio experience. Excellent audio and picture quality is on offer thanks to technologies like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and the HDMI offers 8K/60, and 4K/120 passthrough. It also has optical and coaxial digitial audio inputs alongside analog inputs. Denon Setup Assistant and Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room correction technology claim to ensure optimal sound quality for your system.

Additionally, the receiver is powered by HEOS® Built-in technology, allowing users to stream music wirelessly from platforms like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music HD, and AirPlay 2.

Denon also breaks down the RMS power output of the amplifier at 8 and 6 ohms. Since 4 ohm impedance figures are not provided it may be best to avoid 4 ohm speakers.

Power Output: 95 watts per channel (8 ohm, 20Hz-20kHz, 0.08% 2ch Drive)

125 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive)

185 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 10% 1ch Drive) VIDEO HDMI In/Out: 6/2

AUDIO Analog In, Out: 4/ _

Phono (MM) In: Yes

Digital In: Optical, Coaxial: 2, 1

Multi-Room Out: Analog, Digital: 1, _

Multichannel Pre-Out: Yes (0.2)

Subwoofer Out: 2

Get the Denon X2800H at the link below:

Denon AVR-X2800H 7.2 Ch Receiver - 8K UHD Home Theater AVR (95W X 7), Wireless Streaming via Built-in HEOS, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Dolby Atmos, DTS Neural:X & DTS:X Surround Sound: $751.37 (Amazon US)

While feature wise the X1800H is similar to the X2800H, the former does have a lot less power to offer. Per channel, the X1800H rated for 80 Watts at 8ohms compared to 95 Watts for the 2800H. While the 20% higher output is not going to make the 2800H much louder than the 1800H as every 3dB increase requires a doubling of power, it should still provide more headroom for the amplifier which is good for transients and this should lead to lower chances of clipping.

The key specs of the Denon X1800H are given below:

Power Output 80 watts per channel (8 ohm, 20 Hz–20 Khz, 0.08% 2ch drive)

120 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1 kHz, 0.7% 2ch drive)

145 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 1%, 1ch driven) Video HDMI In/Out: 6/1 Audio Analogue In/Out: 2/_

Phono (MM) In: Yes

Digital in: Optical/Coaxial: 2/_

Subwoofer Out: 2

Get the Denon X1800H at the link below:

Denon AVR-X1800H 7.2 Channel AV Receiver - 80W/Channel, Wireless Streaming via Built-in HEOS, WiFi, & Bluetooth, Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, and Home Automation Systems: $426.24 (Amazon US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.